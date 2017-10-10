Lucerne, Minden Park work awaits costs

Work on Lucerne Street in Minden may include an effort to save the trees growing in the median.

Last week, town board members sought additional options, including costs, for the street.

"In at least one of the design options Town staff were directed to attempt to find a way to save as many of the existing trees as possible," Town Manager Jenifer Davidson said.

Built in the 1980s, Lucerne was envisioned as the entrance to a larger development accompanying Minden Village.

The town has budgeted $860,000 for the work, which could include removing the median altogether.

Town Board members also approved a request to proceed with the design and engineering for the project.

Meanwhile, the pine tree in Minden Park may be removed as part of work around the gazebo.

Minden Town Board members told staff to bring an engineer's cost estimate for removal of the tree and planter and replace both with a splash pad, Davidson said.