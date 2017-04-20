Local riding program needs help winning horse | RecordCourier.com

A nonprofit therapeutic riding center in Minden has the chance to add a gypsy horse to its program, but first it needs help earning enough votes.

Eighty Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) accredited centers are vying for 20 horses from the LexLin Gypsy Ranch in Rockwood, Tenn.

Kids and Horses, a riding center that serves children and adults with disabilities in Northern Nevada, is in 10th place in the online contest that runs through June 15.

The nonprofit began in 1999 and offers adaptive riding lessons to more than 70 individuals with special needs each week. It recently welcomed the addition of physical therapy and occupational therapy utilizing hippotherapy as a treatment strategy.

Voting is available at https://a.pgtb.me/JJXXDp. One vote per person can be submitted every 24 hours, and voters must be signed up with Facebook.

The higher the center is in the top 20, the better the choice of horse it can select.

If the center wins, a young and trained gypsy horse will join the program.

For information, go to http://kidsandhorses.org or https://www.facebook.com/kidsandhorse.