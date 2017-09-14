Local Republican women commemorate Sept. 11

More than 130 guests attended the 17th annual dinner in commemoration of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack that took place in 2001.

The dinner was sponsored by the Sierra Nevada Republican Women on Sept. 10 at the Carson Valley Inn.

The guest speaker was Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who was in attendance with his wife, Jaime, and daughters, Sophia and Isabella.

Laxalt, who was in Washington, D.C., attending law school on Sept. 11, 2001, talked about the chaos that ensued when American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon after it was hijacked by terrorists.

The Attorney General's speech also focused on the dedicated work of the first-responders who attempted to save as many lives as possible on that day.

Additionally, five local first-responder honorees representing Nevada military, law enforcement and fire protection were acknowledged at the dinner.

Honored were PFC Noah Jennings, posted with the 485 Military Police Company, WAVE President Carl Schnock, Gold Star Mother Sally Wiley, Deputy Sheriff Trey Kyeremeh and Deputy Fire Chief Dave Ferguson.

According to Mary Porter, an officer with the Sierra Nevada Republican Women, the first commemorative dinner grew out of the travel restrictions imposed following the Sept. 11 attacks. The restrictions made it impossible for the scheduled speaker to attend the club's lunch meeting on the following day, Sept. 12, so the club responded by organizing a dinner in place of the lunch meeting.

Porter said a full house of SNRW members and guests attended the dinner and earnestly discussed the events of Sept. 11.

Since then, the dinner has become an annual tradition.