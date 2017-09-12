Local event part of annual World Day of Prayer

Thousands of people will join Silent Unity, an international, transdenominational, 24/7 prayer ministry, and Unity churches and centers around the world on Thursday for the 24th annual Unity World Day of Prayer.

The theme of the 24- hour prayer event is "Peace in the Midst." This year's affirmation is, "I am peace in the midst of all matters!"

"World Day of Prayer gives us an opportunity to come together in celebration of our oneness with God, each other, and our world. Through prayer we foster peace and wholeness in our community and in our individual lives," said Toni King, spiritual leader.

The 24-hour Prayer Vigil will begin Wednesday evening and continue through Thursday. A local prayer vigil is planned from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Unity of the Sierra, 1933 California St., in Carson City.

Unity invites people of all faiths to join in this sacred prayer activity. Names can be submitted for prayer online at worlddayofprayer.org.

"The theme 'Peace in the Midst' will be visibly expressed at Unity World Headquarters in Unity Village, Missouri," said Rev. Linda Martella-Whitsett, vice president of Silent Unity. "The 24-hour Prayer Vigil traditionally begins with a beautiful candlelight walk across our central courtyard. We will also symbolize the power of our united prayers by asking people everywhere to light a virtual candle at worlddayofprayer.org. The candles will be displayed as points of light on a global map."

Details about Unity World Day of Prayer events at Unity Village and in other communities are online at worlddayofprayer.org. Information is available in Spanish at diadeoracionmundial.org. Watch for updates on the Silent Unity Facebook page at facebook.com/ silent.unity.

Anyone in need of prayer support at any time may call (1-800) NOWPRAY (669-7729) or visit silentunity.org. Unity World Headquarters is located at M-350 Highway and Colbern Road (1901 NW Blue Parkway), near Lee's Summit, Mo.