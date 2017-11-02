Local Chase office welcomes Amy Velez

Chase International recently welcomed Amy Velez to its Carson Valley office.

Velez has spent most of her life living in the Carson Valley and now raises her family in a town she calls home.

A proud local, Velez enjoys every opportunity to welcome newcomers to find a place to call home and assist her neighbors to sell at a good value and move on. She pairs her pride with a professional and personal approach.

"I treat my clients as if they are family … and how I would like to be treated," said Velez.

In her former career, she viewed her employer's business as if it were her own. Today, she applies the same care and passion to each of her clients' transactions.

Velez believes every successful sale starts with a good working relationship built on clear communication, keen listening skills, and a driven determination.

Her mission is to never oversell a property that is not the right fit and always offer the right solutions on her clients' best behalf.

Velez can be contacted through Chase International's Carson Valley office, 1644 Highway 395, 775-782-2777.