Local charities benefit from inaugural Silver State Art Festival

Fuji Park in Carson City was bustling with gourd artists, painters, photographers, wood and basket makers and other artists during the inaugural Silver State Art Festival.

The festival, sponsored by the Nevada Gourd Society on Sept. 23 and 24, welcomed an assortment of art vendors and activities.

The event filled the park with gourd classes, craft and jewelry making booths and other activities.

Organizers said visitors were amazed at the diversity of work and surprised about the versatility of gourd art.

Additionally, two area nonprofits — Kids and Horses and Holiday with a Hero — benefitted from a raffle, which featured close to 50 items donated by local businesses and artists.

Holiday with a Hero will be receiving $200 and the Kids and Horses was presented with a check for $1,000.

Kristy Kalt Dial, one of the founders of the Nevada Gourd Society, announced that the Joe Kalt and Judy Gans Family Foundation is planning to match the $1,000 donation to Kids and Horses.

For information or to join the gourd society, go to http://www.NevadaGourdSociety.org, or email greatbasingourdpatch@gmail.com, or call Kalt Dial at 619-995-2475.