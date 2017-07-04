Local businesses supporting Christmas in July toy drive | RecordCourier.com

Twelve members of the Chamber of Commerce will be providing toy drops starting the week of July 10 and continuing till the end of the month. Their cooperation will help assure the success of the Stephanie Waggoner Memorial Christmas in July Toy Drive for Project Santa Claus.

Each Christmas, the project provides at least two gifts to approximately 700 children in need. Collecting new and unwrapped toys and books during the year plays an important role in the success of this effort.

While most of the gifts come from members of the community who shop for gifts on angel trees in November and early December, the project cannot get angels for every deserving child in time for Christmas. The Stephanie Waggoner summer toy drive and the support of the Salvation Army generate the gifts necessary to help the children not covered by angels.

Toy and book drops can be found at the following locations:

Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville

Nevada State Bank, 1656 U.S. Highway 395, Minden

RE/MAX Realty Affiliates, 1320 U.S. Highway 395, Gardnerville

Stor-All, 1456 Industrial Way, Gardnerville, and 808 Short Court, Gardnerville Ranchos

The Pink House, 193 Genoa Lane, Genoa

The Record-Courier, 1503 U.S. Highway 395, Suite G, Gardnerville

The Town of Gardnerville, 1407 U.S. Highway 395, Gardnerville

Tumblewind Antiques & Collectibles, 1600 Esmeralda Ave., Minden

Greater Nevada Credit Union, 1545 U.S. Highway 395, Minden

Warren W Reed Insurance, 1521 U.S. Highway 395, Gardnerville

Yogurt Beach, 1330 Waterloo Lane, Suite 102, Gardnerville

Ameriprise/Clouser Law Offices, Old Town Center, 1512 U.S. Highway 395, Gardnerville

Additionally, Project Santa Claus is a charitable corporation, and tax-deductible donations can be mailed to Project Santa Claus, P.O. Box 3031, Gardnerville, 89410 (Tax ID: EIN81-4108034).

For information, call 775-339-8882.