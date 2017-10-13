Local business owner supports Suicide Prevention Network

Gardnerville Allstate agency owner, Stacy Trivitt secured a grant of $1,000 to Douglas County's Suicide Prevention Network, from the Allstate Foundation's Helping Hands in the Community grant.

Trivitt is a volunteer with the network and has seen the issue of suicide affect people close to him.

"As a small business owner in Gardnerville, I see firsthand the opportunities and challenges facing our area," Trivitt said. "Giving back is tremendously rewarding and gives me a sense of purpose. I believe that when we help others, we can be a positive force for change in our communities, which is why I'm proud to support the Suicide Prevention Network."

Trivitt said he had an uncle who made the decision to take his own life, a situation that was difficult for his family. Trivitt has also had numerous close friends who have made the decision to take their own lives as well.

Trivitt said one of the hardest things for him is seeing hundreds of people at the memorials for his friends who have committed suicide and wishing they could have seen all of the people who loved them.

Nevada has the highest suicide rate in the United States and Douglas County has the highest rate of suicide in Nevada.

"The most important thing, I think is bringing awareness and educating people on the warning signs associated with suicide," Trivitt said. "You never think there is a reason for it, but until you've been in a tough spot, you don't know."

The Suicide Prevention network is a nonprofit agency aimed at spreading awareness through education, intervention and support in the workplace, schools, service clubs and homes. The organization partners with community coalitions to provide training, conferences and support groups free of charge to educate the community on warning signs and issues surrounding one's choice to end their life.

Trivitt encourages community members who can to help behind the scenes and donate and educate themselves on the issues surrounding suicide.