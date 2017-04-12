Little Miss Douglas County pageant to return | RecordCourier.com

Organizers of the 11th annual Little Miss Douglas County pageant are gearing up for the return of the event on May 6 at Dance Workshop, 1697 County Road.

A pageant meeting is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday to cover everything families need to know for pageant day. Also included at the meeting is a free modeling workshop.

This year's event offers the Baby Miss pageant, for girls up to 5 years old, at 10 a.m.

The Little Miss pageant, for girls 6-17 years old, has a tentative start time of 12:30 p.m.

Depending on entries, tentative age groups are Baby Miss (0-23 months); Wee Miss (2-3 years); Tiny Miss (4-5 years); Little Miss (6-8 years); Petite Miss (9-11 years); Jr. Miss (12-14 years) and Teen Miss (15-17 years).

Contestants up to 5 years old only compete in modeling party wear.

Contestants 6 and up compete in three categories: Interview (2 minute individual interview with judges); Model — dress (long or short); Talent — (2 minute maximum time limit)

Two optional competitions are offered — photogenic and model in outfit of choice. Entry is $25 each.

For photogenic, bring your photo the day of the pageant. Photos can be any size up to an 8-by-10. Music will be provided for those who model in outfit of choice.

Winners of each age group receive a crown, sash and gift. Each contestant will receive a tiara and gift.

Additionally, all contestants are invited to ride on a float in the Carson Valley Days Parade on June 10.

The cost to enter is $80; both cash and credit cards are accepted.

For entry forms, email littlemissdouglascounty@yahoo.com. For information, go to Facebook/littlemissdouglascounty.