Little Miss Douglas County pageant to return | RecordCourier.com

Little Miss Douglas County pageant to return
April 12, 2017
Organizers of the 11th annual Little Miss Douglas County pageant are gearing up for the return of the event on May 6 at Dance Workshop, 1697 County Road.
A pageant meeting is planned at 10 a.m. Saturday to cover everything families need to know for pageant day. Also included at the meeting is a free modeling workshop.
This year's event offers the Baby Miss pageant, for girls up to 5 years old, at 10 a.m.
The Little Miss pageant, for girls 6-17 years old, has a tentative start time of 12:30 p.m.
Depending on entries, tentative age groups are Baby Miss (0-23 months); Wee Miss (2-3 years); Tiny Miss (4-5 years); Little Miss (6-8 years); Petite Miss (9-11 years); Jr. Miss (12-14 years) and Teen Miss (15-17 years).
Contestants up to 5 years old only compete in modeling party wear.
Contestants 6 and up compete in three categories: Interview (2 minute individual interview with judges); Model — dress (long or short); Talent — (2 minute maximum time limit)
Two optional competitions are offered — photogenic and model in outfit of choice. Entry is $25 each.
For photogenic, bring your photo the day of the pageant. Photos can be any size up to an 8-by-10. Music will be provided for those who model in outfit of choice.
Winners of each age group receive a crown, sash and gift. Each contestant will receive a tiara and gift.
Additionally, all contestants are invited to ride on a float in the Carson Valley Days Parade on June 10.
The cost to enter is $80; both cash and credit cards are accepted.
For entry forms, email littlemissdouglascounty@yahoo.com. For information, go to Facebook/littlemissdouglascounty.