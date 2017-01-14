Liquidator: Saletti’s demolition March 1 | RecordCourier.com

A Minden auction house liquidating Saletti’s Restaurant is also selling pieces of the old Graunke Warehouse that housed it.

“We will be liquidating the entire contents of Saletti’s, including building materials right off the side of the building due to the building being scheduled to be demolished March 1,” Great Estate Liquidators LLC said in a Friday Facebook post.

The restaurant is scheduled to close on Feb. 14.

“Building supplies include clear exterior cedar siding, windows, doors, decking, hand rails, river rocks, exposed beam trusses, interior clear cedar siding and interior doors,” the post said. “If it can be moved, it’s for sale.”

Faith and John Saletti have operated the former Fiona’s since 2006. They sold the property to Carson Valley Inn owner Mike Pegram in December.

The restaurant occupies the former Graunke Warehouse, built in 1919, according to Wynne Maule’s “Minden, Nevada: The story of a Unique Town.”

It was rebuilt in 1982 and dubbed the Atrium, but didn’t last long, closing in 1985.

In 1988, the Carson Valley Inn opened it as Fiona’s.