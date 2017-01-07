LifePoint Church cancels Sunday service | RecordCourier.com

Due to flooding concerns and governmental warnings regarding the current storm system LifePoint Church is canceling all church services for Sunday. .

Regular services times are on Sunday at 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. are canceled. Additionally, the LifePoint food pantry will be closed on Sunday.

The church does expect to continue with its regular program, classes and Bible studies that will be happening the week of Jan. 9-14 if possible. Check with the church offices to confirm that the campus will be open at 775-267-0151.

Learn more about LifePoint Church at http://www.lifepointnv.com.