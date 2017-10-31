Library hosts ‘Spooktacular’ event

Dozens of children 'monster mashed' into the Minden Library for the third annual Spooktacular Halloween Party Monday.

The library hosts the event to encourage literacy while having fun with Halloween themed activities, Senior Library Technician Maria Pearson said.

"It's always a fun event for the kids. We have dozens attend and it's always a good time," Pearson said.

Teen Advisory Board President Kyliee Woods said the event provides a safe and fun event for kids to enjoy.

"It's a fun event and brings out their inner monster around this time of year, giving them something fun to do," Woods said.

Children wrapped each other up as mummies, tossed eye balls into cauldrons and raced spiders across a table.

A knight had fun blowing through a straw to race his spider across the table while a cow tossed eye balls around the room.

"It's really cool," nine-year-old Merrick Minsdeane said. "I like the treats and decorations."

After guessing how much candy corn was in a jar and playing the party games, children gathered for Halloween stories, including the "Berenstain Bears Go on a Ghost Walk," by Stan and Jan Berenstain, "Mom the Monster," by Liliana Clinetto and "Spooky Wheels on the Bus," by J. Elizabeth Mills.

"Youth Services does a wonderful job, they're always doing stuff for the kids," Susan Ditz said.

Ditz was with four-year-old Annabelle Jarm at the event.

"There's so much engagement for the kids, Annabelle loves coming to the library to play on the computers, read stories and participate in the activities," Ditz said.

The Douglas County Public Library hosts many events at both the Minden and Zephyr Cove branches throughout the year that encourages a passion for literacy while providing fun and engaging activities for all ages.

For more information connect connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.