Legislature Day sheds light on drug trends | RecordCourier.com

Students attempted to drive a go-cart around street cones while wearing goggles that represented different levels of alcohol and drugs at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Tuesday.

The results were futile.

Douglas County schools along with Lyon, Churchill and Carson City, were participating in the sixth annual Legislature Day hosted by the Partnership of Community Resources.

Students received a tour of the Legislature and learned how lawmakers work though bills, in committees and on the Senate and Assembly floor to create legislation.

In light of the Recreational marijuana initiative being passed the theme of the event was "Drug Trends."

After the tours, students rotated through stations where they learned the effects of alcohol and drugs on an individual, family and friends.

In the teen room Partnership's Prevention Coordinator, Daria Winslow demonstrated different ways teenagers are hiding drugs and alcohol in their bedrooms or even smuggling to school.

She held up a pipe disguised as a tube of lipstick and highlighters and a booze tube made to look like a feminine hygiene product.

She also demonstrated how a water bottle screwed open and could be used as another stashing device, as well as the hidden stash pouch in a pair of shorts.

Ninth-grader Jeffery Dunfee from Silver Springs High School was asking visitors to identify the difference between alcoholic beverages and energy drinks.

"Unfortunately, a lot of alcoholic and tobacco products are geared toward younger people and are difficult to tell apart," he said as he listed the different flavors of E-cigarettes including cherry and chocolate. "The sad part is, it's easily accessible to teens especially if they know someone of age to buy these products and a lot of the time the products are sold near schools."

Alisa Merino, program coordinator for Suicide Prevention Network, a partnership with Community Resources, said it's important to be aware of your child's activities, personality, appearance and behavior because even the slightest change can be a red flag for something unhealthy or dangerous in a teenager's life.

"Looks can be deceiving," Merino said. "That's why it's so important to know what kids are doing and what they have in their rooms, because you never know."

Partnership of Community Resources is a non-profit committed to educate the community and encourage overall physical and mental health by awareness in drugs, alcohol and suicide, said Cheryl Bricker, director.

For more information, call 782-8611 or visit facebook.com/pcrnv and http://www.partnership-resource.org.