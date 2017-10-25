Lane of 395 to close Thursday and Sunday nights

An overnight single lane closure will be in place on northbound Highway 395 in Gardnerville on Thursday and Sunday nights as the Nevada Department of Transportation makes roadway repairs.

Between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, and once again from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, single lane closures will be in place on the highway near Gilman Avenue. Minor travel delays are to be anticipated.

This summer, the state made an emergency repair to repave an approximately 3-inch dip in the roadway. Following up on those initial repairs, a contractor will fill other potholes and repair a small section of roadside curb and gutter in the area.

Plans are for a more extensive roadway improvement project in future years as funding becomes available.

More than 20,000 vehicles travel the highway every day.