La Niña winter pours on the moisture | RecordCourier.com

A drought-busting La Niña winter appears to be continuing as heavy rain and snow improves the year’s water picture.

So far in February, Minden has seen 1.03 inches of precipitation, more than three times the average of .31 inches for first week of the month. The entire month averages 1.15 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

January was the third wettest in Minden since records started being kept in 1906. Both previous records were set 1909 and 1914, making it the wettest January in a century.

The prospect of yet another atmospheric river heading for Western Nevada, Douglas County urged residents to prepare for flooding and high winds.

“Residents can expect intermittent road closures due to flooding,” county spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said. “Flood-prone areas near small streams, creeks, ditches and culverts are expected to flood … into Friday. Douglas County has sandbags available at nine locations and urges residents to assemble them on their property if there is a chance of flooding.”

Douglas County Roads Department crews took advantage of a break in the weather on Wednesday to clear roads and ditches.

“Jacks Valley, Centerville Road and areas which experienced flooding on Tuesday should be prepared to see similar flooding issues again Thursday and Friday.” Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said.

In addition to sandbags, precautions residents can take if conditions are safe include removing debris from drainage areas and culverts.

Residents can report flooding in Douglas County by calling 775-783-6482. Residents may not see a crew in their community immediately; however, Douglas County Road Crews will be responding to all calls on a prioritized basis.

“We understand residents are concerned about road conditions,” said Director of Public Works Carl Ruschmeyer. “Crews are working hard to focus on repairing critical areas in a timely manner. We have Nevada Division of Forestry hand crews dispatched today to work the driveways and culverts that were damaged during the last few weeks of runoff. We have multiple locations with significant erosion to driveways limiting access to homes.”

Response priorities for County Road crews include life safety, preventing damage to homes, maintaining emergency access to property, and providing for safe travel on county roads.