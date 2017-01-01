Kiwanis Club to host benefit concert on Jan. 21 | RecordCourier.com

Woodie and the Longboards will headline the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley’s 2017 Eagles and Ag benefit concert Jan. 21 at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and the “Honor a Hero” concert begins at 7 p.m. A live auction and a penny sale (a combination of a raffle and an auction) will also be held. Tickets are $25.

Proceeds from the event will benefit community programs and organizations, including Welcome All Veterans Everywhere and Quilts of Valor.

Area residents and businesses are encouraged to support the event through either providing an auction item or purchasing a corporate table. Supporters will receive recognition in the event’s program and in marketing materials.

Individual tickets or corporate sponsorship can be purchased from Kiwanis members, Welcome All Veterans Everywhere representatives or at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center, Carson valley Chamber of Commerce or the Carson Valley Arts Council.

All proceeds are tax deductible using the Carson Valley Kiwanis Foundations Federal tax ID number 27-3581522.