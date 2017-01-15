Kingsbury could be closed for weeks | RecordCourier.com

Work on Kingsbury Grade is estimated to take a few weeks, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Contractors took advantage of calmer weather to start digging out an eroded drainage pipe that was under the road.

Once the pipe is replaced, transportation officials say the road will be repaved and opened, but that could take a while.

A sinkhole where the drainage pipe crosses the highway developed last month, prompting the state to close the highway on Jan. 3. Workers replaced the pipe and patched the road, opening it three days later on Jan. 6.

However, heavy rain on Jan. 8 eroded away around the patch and the state closed the main route between Carson Valley and Lake Tahoe.

In 2014, NDOT reconstructed a different section of Kingsbury Grade, making improvements to roadway surface, drainage, curb and gutter and more.

The current closure area is east of the reconstructed roadway, and not in the same area that was reconstructed.

The state already has scheduled a project to invest approximately $5 million to enhance roadway drainage and erosion control on this lower section of Kingsbury Grade in 2019. When open, this section of road is traveled by approximately 5,600 vehicles daily.

Kingsbury is open on the Lake Tahoe side from Highway 50 to Tramway.