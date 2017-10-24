Kids and Horses inaugural Fall Festival a sucess

There's something about the aroma of hay, scattered orange leaves, pumpkins, bobbing for apples and horses that help celebrate autumn like nothing else. That is what dozens of children enjoyed Saturday during Kids & Horses Therapeutic Riding Center's inaugural Fall Festival.

"This was a way for us to provide some entertainment for our clients and the neighborhood kids and welcome the public to what we are and what we do," said Program manager CJ O'Brien.

Guests were encouraged to dress in their Halloween costumes and enjoy pumpkin crafts, hay mazes and rides.

A Ninja Turtle family enjoyed racing each other in the sack races while a cowgirl played in a bucket of corn.

O'Brien said most of the activities encouraged sensory play which enhances learning through hands-on activities that stimulate the senses.

"A lot of our clients have autism or delayed learning abilities so these games help them touch and feel different textures," said O'Brien. "Most people think we're just a horse riding place, but we're much more than that."

Recommended Stories For You

Kids & Horses is a non-profit organization that serves children and adults with disabilities in Northern Nevada through the use of horses. Kids & Horses offers a variety of services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, and adaptive riding lessons.

"We're the only therapeutic center where clients can get a regular therapy like in a hospital and the riding lessons, "said O'Brien.

The center is Premier Accredited through the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International.

"We have speech therapy sessions, hands-on games and activities combined with our riding lessons that has proven results," said O'Brien.

Kids & Horses team member Ryanna Blake was satisfied with the turn out of the festival.

"It's a great turn out for our first year," she said. "I think a lot of people had fun while exploring what we are and do here."

For information or to become a client, contact Kids & Horses at info@kidsandhorses.org or 267-1775. Visit us on facebook or at http://www.kidsandhorses.org. Mail at 2869 Esaw Street, Minden, NV 89423.