Kids and Horses celebration Saturday

Those who attend Saturday's Kids and Horses Celebration will be transported to the year 1871 as a flurry of characters infuse a western spirit into the 18th annual event.

The fundraiser, from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Crystal Bay Club, offers a western dinner along with music and dancing under the stars.

Other festivities include games of chance, photos, whiskey tastings and an auction. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite western character.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $12 for children. Children under 3 are free. VIP tables, offering beer and wine, are $1,000 for eight or $500 for four.

Proceeds benefit the nonprofit therapeutic riding center. Started in 1999, the nonprofit serves children and adults with disabilities in Northern Nevada.

Riding lessons to more than 70 individuals with special needs are offered each week at the center's Minden location.

For tickets and information, go to kidsandhorses.org.