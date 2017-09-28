Kat Simmons graduates next crop of comedians

Kat Simmons' stand up comedy class graced the stage Sept. 11 at A to Zen in Carson City, for their comedy graduation performance. This is the culmination of a six-week workshop where the students write a five-minute routine based on their own lives and authentic style of humor. They also learn skills for overcoming stage fright and gaining confidence, some take the class just for this reason. Simmons says many students report back to her that everything seems a lot easier after having to get up on stage and be funny. She hopes the gift of looking for the funny will continue long after her class is over." To reserve your spot for the spring workshop call 775-721-8864.

Simmons will perform a comedy show 8 p.m. today at the Carson Comedy Club, inside the Carson Nugget. Tickets, $15 at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3086788