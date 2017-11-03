Joyce’s Fine Jewelry holds Christmas card release Saturday

Joyce's Fine Jewelry in Gardnerville will be hosting its 37th annual Christmas Card release this Saturday, Nov. 4, featuring local artists Linda Guslani Stratton and Mimi Jobe. Both artists will show off their work that represents the Carson Valley.

Typically art depicts winter scenes that capture the beauty of the Sierras and that represent the tradition of recognizing friends and family during the holidays. The art pieces are produced into a Christmas Card. Stratton's card is an original 2017 oil painting and Jobe's is from the private collection of Bob and Verne Wellman.

Both Christmas card can be purchased throughout the holiday season from Joyce's Fine Jewelry.

"Every year I look forward to presenting the new Christmas Cards to the community," said Norie Jenkins, owner and operator of Joyce's Fine Jewelry. "This year's cards are both very unique to The Carson Valley. The innovation and creativity behind our partnership with Linda G. Stratton is very exciting, her fresh and colorful perspective on art is just lovely. Joyce's has partnered with Mimi Jobe, and the Jobe Family for the last 37 years in this event; it has become a legacy event for the Carson Valley."

Jobe's card is called, A Winter's Eve and Stratton's is called On Our Way to Christmas.

"It never ceases to amaze me as each year I become more excited & inspired to paint the beauty that surrounds us in our quaint Carson Valley," Stratton said.

The card release will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday and end at 5 p.m. Joyce's Fine Jewelry is located in the Record Courier Center in Gardnerville. More information can be found at wrappedinred.com, or by calling 775-782-5631.