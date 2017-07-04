Jacks Valley fire cause under investigation | RecordCourier.com

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call East Fork Fire Capt. Terry Taylor at 782-9861

The cause of a 45-acre wildfire next to the Genoa Lakes Ranch Course in northwestern Carson Valley is under investigation.

The fire, reported 4:05 p.m., quickly spread toward the Montaña neighborhood, driven through dry grass by 25 mph wind gusts.

Firefighters from all over the Carson Valley responded to the blaze with 13 engines and tenders.

A heavy air tanker and a helicopter aided firefighters on the ground in bringing forward progress to a halt with an hour of the first report.

"The fire is 45 acres per mapping we did with the helicopter," East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said. "Once again, we were able to borrow aircraft that was already launched for another fire to work on ours, just like we did at Topaz Fire."

Authorities closed Jacks Valley Road from Highway 395 to Genoa Lane. That didn't stop onlookers from gathering along roadways in the area to watch firefighters' progress and take pictures. Jacks Valley Road reopened at 7:25 p.m.

"We left two volunteer firefighters on scene overnight in a patrol engine and water tender," Fogerson said. "All other resources were released by 11:30 p.m. We wanted to maintain a presence and continue to patrol the fire through the early morning hours."

On Tuesday morning, East Fork stationed Brush 12 and a U.S. Forest Service engine on the fire to continue mop-up.

East Fork Capt. Terry Taylor said he's talking to witnesses and narrowing down the cause of the fire. He said the cause is so far not apparent.

The fire started near a section of the former golf course where construction is underway. The fire started too far from Jacks Valley Road construction for there to be an issue, Taylor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor at 782-9861.

A brush engine the district sent up to Sparks returned for the fire, Fogerson said.

"We also had their entire strike team starting towards us when we were able to stop the forward progress," he said. "It is very nice to share our resources between all of the various fires within our region. The strike team remained attached to the Sparks fire, but we brought back Brush 12."

The report of the fire coincided with the start of the Genoa Volunteer Firefighter Appreciation Dinner.