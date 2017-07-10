Investigation continues in two Valley fires | RecordCourier.com

Two Carson Valley fires from last week continue to be under investigation.

With about 30 phone tips, East Fork fire investigator Capt. Terry Taylor said he's received some valuable information to follow up on in a 45-acre fire that occurred 4:05 p.m. July 3 below Jacks Valley Road.

Taylor is still seeking the cause of that fire, which briefly threatened the Montaña neighborhood near Genoa Lakes Ranch Golf Course.

Illegal fireworks started a half-acre fire off the dirt portion of Buckeye Road near East Valley Road at 10 p.m. July 5.

Taylor said he is looking for the culprits, who could face criminal charges and would have to pay for any damage done.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call East Fork Fire Capt. Terry Taylor at 782-9861.

Possession and use of fireworks are illegal in Douglas County and the Sierra Front.

Anyone seeking to turn in fireworks they've found may do so at the East Fork Fire District Offices at 1694 County Road in Minden.

For more information, call 782-9040.