Inspiration Point set for Saturday opening | RecordCourier.com

The following is a list of opening dates, weather and snow conditions permitting:

Lake Tahoe's Inspiration Point is expected to be the first U.S. Forest Service recreational area to open this spring.

Depending on weather and snow conditions, the vista spot overlooking Emerald Bay could open on Saturday, according to the U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

Day-use areas Baldwin and Nevada beaches are expected to follow on April 29.

"The Forest Service is aware of the public's desire to access Lake Tahoe Basin recreation sites as early as possible," said Management Unit Deputy Forest Supervisor Teresa McClung. "We make every effort to open sites when they are safe for the public, wildlife and natural resources can be protected, and we have adequate staffing."

Before recreation sites can be fully opened to the public, the Forest Service must hire crews and staff to manage the sites, clean up from winter, remove safety hazards and wait for the danger of a freeze to pass before turning on water systems.

The Taylor Creek Visitor Center opens May 19 and will be staffed weekends only until Memorial Day weekend.

Officials say the water in the marsh at Taylor Creek is much higher than previous years, which has moved the waterfowl nesting habitat closer to the edge of the marsh near Tallac Point.

The Tallac Point parking lot will remain closed until May 15, and the public is asked not to allow their dogs in that area. This will give the waterfowl the opportunity to complete their nesting period without disruption. The Kiva Picnic Area parking lot will open on May 1, to accommodate visitors while the Tallac Point parking lot is closed.

The Tallac Historic Site parking area opens May 1, and will be staffed beginning May 27.

Until sites officially open, there is no parking, trash removal or restroom facilities available.

"Be sure to pack out all trash and where pets are allowed, always clean up after your animal," officials asked visitors. "Until parking lots open, please park your vehicle off the roadway, avoid parking on vegetation, and do not block access gates."

For a complete list of opening dates, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ltbmu/recareas.