Improvement district bills pass state senate | RecordCourier.com

Two measures regarding improvement districts survived Tuesday's deadline in the Nevada Senate.

A proposal to convert Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 into an authority and another to set up sunset committees to review improvement districts were both approved 21-0 after a third reading.

Both bills must still be approved by the Nevada Assembly and signed by the governor before they can take effect.

Senate Bill 471 repeals the law under which the Tahoe Sewer District No 1 was formed 60 years ago and establishing a new governing board.

The district ran afoul of Carson Valley residents when it proposed selling gravel to subsidize construction of a sewer pond in the Pine Nuts.

After facing stiff resistance to the route gravel trucks would take to market, the district proposed another route, which was denied by Douglas County planning commissioners.

Rather than accept that answer, district board members and staff accused the county planner working on the project of an ethics violation in an apparent attempt to get county commissioners to approve the program.

The planner was exonerated and open meeting law violations were leveled against the board by the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

In a public meeting last year, Douglas County District Attorney Mark Jackson called for county commissioners to dissolve the board and sought a grand jury investigation.

Douglas County's grand jury has begun its work earlier this year, though its proceedings are secret, so it is unknown whether the sewer district is under examination.

"The grand jury has received several complaints and is working hard to address issues it believes should be investigated," District Judge Tod Young said on Monday.

Senate Bill 462 allows county commissions to establish sunset committees to determine whether improvement districts are fulfilling their missions.