Huffin’ & Puffin’ for turkey & stuffin’

Be at Minden Park on Thanksgiving morning at 8:30 to get your gobble on at the first ever Carson Valley Turkey Trot hosted by Main Street Gardnerville. All ages are welcome to participate in this community 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit DAWG and Carson Valley Community Food Closet and help feed people and animals in our area. Coffee is available at the starting line for runners and spectators alike. The fastest finishers in each age category are awarded medals. There are prizes for teams that show holiday or team spirit with costumes or matching shirts. A photo booth will help you commemorate the day. The race concludes at 11 a.m. so you'll still have plenty of time to get home for your Thanksgiving dinner having burned off some extra calories to boot.

Snacks, water, and swag bags are provided to all runners. Carson Valley Medical Center provides "Hydrate Carson Valley" booths along the route. Your well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome to join in the fun. Please make sure they are current on vaccines and are child/dog-friendly. You may choose to enter in the race, watch the race, or volunteer to help put it on. Registration forms are available at the Food Closet and online at admin@carsonvalleycommunityfoodcloset.org.

A sustainable community

On Tuesday, at Brewery Arts Center, Performance Hall, 511 West King St., Carson City, the Sierra Nevada Forum invites you to discuss information impacting your local community. The forum begins the conversation with three key elements: community-wide recycling, energy efficiency, and urban agriculture. Moderators are Nick Marano, City Manager, and Aster Girma President, Nevada Green Institute with panelists Tom Polikalis, Regional Representative, Southwest Energy Efficiency, Jeanne Lear, and Human Resource Manager, South Lake Tahoe Refuse Craig Frezette, Owner/Operator City Green Gardens. There is no charge for this forum; however, donations are welcomed.

Give thanks food donation drive and holiday preview

It's that time of year when we share and save. One weekend only Friday and Saturday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. you can bring cans to donate. Over the past few years with your help and the support of local businesses in Carson Valley, we have been able to donate thousands of pounds of food to the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. Last year alone Eddy Street Vintage Market and Carson Valley Businesses donated more than 2,000 pounds of food. This year you can help them raise the bar even higher.

Recommended Stories For You

Please bring in 10 cans or more and receive 10 percent off your purchase at Eddy Street Vintage Market, 1235 Eddy St, Gardnerville. (Nothing past expiration dates, please.) Carson Valley Businesses will match your donation can-for-can. Here is a fun and easy way to help make an impact in our hometown in time for the holidays.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com