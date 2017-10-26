Holidays can equal extra pounds; non-profit board training set for next week

Along with the holidays come all those holiday temptations bringing extra calories and resultant weight gains.

Are you ready to try a pre-emptive strike on the battle of the bulge this year? The non-profit TOPS (take off pounds sensibly) group meets every Thursday at the Carson Valley Community & Senior Center on Waterloo in Gardnerville.

They offer tips, simple tricks, and recipes for avoiding holiday eating pitfalls to not only help you feel and look your best now, but avoid having to tackle post-holiday pounds in the new year. You may join this small, informal, friendly group for a complimentary meeting to see if it's a fit for you.

Should you decide to become a member the dues are lower than most weight control support groups out there. Private weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m. followed by the meeting at 9:15. So, go ahead, have your last fling with that Halloween candy and then check out TOPS on Thursday. Please call group co-leader Valdez at with any questions 265-4840.

Important information for board members of non-profits

Service on a non-profit board is a source of pride to the individual and one of great responsibility.

The 33 organization members of Active Volunteers in Douglas (A.V.I.D.) are holding a board training session Oct. 30, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Community Center. The topics for this first session will cover Fiduciary Responsibility, Board Recruitment and Board Self-Evaluation. Each topic will include discussions on ethics and ethical dilemmas.

There are significant legal and ethical issues involved in board membership for every board member.

These issues are often dismissed or ignored at the peril of both individuals and the organizations they are governing.

The training sessions will cover what options, constraints and legal requirements every board member has and what it means to avoid "the appearance of wrong-doing." Just basking in the role of board member is not enough.

The facts of having federal, state and organization status requires compliance and knowledge about board management and, therefore, management of the organization the board works for. For example, when a non-profit has the IRS 501(c)3 designation, that non-profit is subject to the Unrelated Business Income Tax rule. That means the non-profit cannot establish a gift shop that competes with for-profit businesses.

Individuals now serving on a non-profit board or, those who would like to serve on a board, are encouraged to sign up. Experienced and trained board members are encouraged to participate as an opportunity to refresh knowledge and as a support for fellow and future board members who will be receiving training for the first time.

The trainer is Steve Decker of Family Support Council. There is no charge, but you must register right away. Email meconaway@charter.net to register. If you have questions please call Steve Decker 782-8692 or Mary Ellen Conaway 265-7651.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com