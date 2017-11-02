Holiday crafts faires upon us

There may not be any snow on the ground or jingle bells ringing, but Carson Valley residents know the holidays are close when craft faires pop up in the community.

Holiday shoppers can check many gifts off their Christmas lists by shopping at craft faires this weekend including the Carson Valley Methodist Church's "Heavenly Craft Faire," 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

For 30 years United Methodist Women have handcrafted gifts, decorations and baked goods for the annual craft faire.

"A bulk of the items are handcrafted by church members," said Nancy Raymond, co-chair of the craft workshop. "We have a lot of talented people that start on these all year long."

Handcrafted items include ornaments, jewelry and holiday decor.

The faire will include "Grandma's attic" — a boutique of gently used vintage items, a children's market, and a bake sale.

Special silent auction and raffle prizes will be given away including an American Girl Doll with at least 15 handmade accessories and more than 20 gift baskets filled with baby items, kitchen essentials and more.

A special feature this year is a raffle for an exquisite 29 piece, free-standing, Lace-Embroidery Christmas Village with 10 buildings including a town hall, toy store, post office and church. The entire village is valued at more than $1,000, Calvert said.

A chili lunch is available for $5 that includes bread, salad and coffee or tea. Sodas or bottled water are available for $1.

Children can also enjoy an appearance from Santa Claus and read stories with him at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

"It has grown through the years," said co-chair Sharon Calvert. "It has grown because of the quality items and crafts we have each year. There's something for everyone."

More Holiday Faires

Holiday Crafts. Young At Heart Senior Citizens Club's Holiday Craft fair is 4-8 p.m. today and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday at the center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville. Information, http://www.youngatheartcarsonvalleynv.org/hfc_2017 or 775-266-8781.

Holiday Open House. A Wildflower's 26th annual holiday open house 10 a.m-3 p.m. Saturday at 1503 Highway 395, Gardnerville. Refreshments available and special sale items including seasonal and non-seasonal, fruit and gourmet baskets, trending holiday trees and custom decorating items. The open house will also feature a book sale and singing featuring local authors Laurie Hickey and Karen and Rick Dustman.