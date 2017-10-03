Highway 395 open after Leviathan Mine fire

A 650-acre wildfire closed Highway 395 for a few hours on Tuesday afternoon as firefighters worked to stop the blaze.

The Cutter fire was started by a burning chainsaw, according to firefighters, which was reported at 12:19 p.m.

Burning in grass and piñon-juniper, the fire grew to hundreds of acres within an hour of igniting.

Highway 395 was closed around 3 p.m., as school buses made their way south to Topaz Ranch Estates.

Residents were eventually let past barricades at Riverview and Holbrook Junction.

One report was that Monitor Pass was closed due to snow. While Sonora and Tioga passes were both closed to snowfall, neither CalTrans nor the California Highway Patrol reported Highway 89 was closed during the fire.

A smoke plume reported from the direction of Highway 88 and River Ranch Road turned out to be the Cutter Fire.

Two air tankers and two helicopters supported Nevada Division of Forestry hand crews and East Fork firefighters who fought the blaze.