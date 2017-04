One person is dead and Highway 395 is closed a half mile south of the intersection with Ray May Way after a head-on collision between a semi truck and a sedan occurred Monday morning.

The crash was first reported at 9:27 a.m. Reports from the scene are that wreckage of the sedan strewn across the highway.

The driver of the semi refused medical treatment, according to medics responding to the collision. A fuel leak from the truck was stopped.