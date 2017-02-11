High winds topple semi truck in Gardnervile | RecordCourier.com

A truck driver escaped without injury after a semi was blown over south of Gardnerville on Thursday afternoon.

The wind the trailer over at 1 p.m. Thursday, when 85 mph winds were blowing through Gardnerville.

The semi closed the northbound lanes of Highway 395 near the Wa She Shu Casino and Truck Plaza. Traffic was diverted through the parking lot of the casino for several hours.

“It took a while to get a heavy duty truck there to upright it because we had several overturned trucks in the area,” Nevada Highway Patrol Spokesman Dan Gordon said.

Unlike Washoe Valley, where high winds often topple trucks, there are no wind restrictions on Highway 395 between Gardnerville and the Pine Nuts.

In addition to trucks being blown over in Washoe Valley, Mono County reported several big rigs were toppled south of Bridgeport on Thursday.