High water forces mobile home park evacuation | RecordCourier.com

About 50 homes in the old portion of Aspen Mobile Home Park off Centerville in Gardnerville were evacuated after the East Fork of the Carson River crested its banks 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Residents were directed to the gym side of the Douglas County Community Center, according to broadcast reports.

East Fork Fire District and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office personnel went door to door to alert residents of the evacuations.

The mobile home park is located next to the river.

Another 20 homes have been identified as requiring evacuation near the river in Gardnerville. Kingslane Mobile Home Park will also be subject to evacuation.

The East Fork of the Carson River’s peak flow at Markleeville occurred at about 5:45 p.m. and hit 9.36 feet, just short of major flood stage. That high water mark arrived in Gardnerville a short time later.

Genoa, Muller and Centerville lanes are closed. The Nevada Department of Transportation closed Kingsbury Grade because the fix on the sinkhole failed.

Highway 395 from Lee Vining to the Nevada state line is closed due to flooding along the Walker River.

The prospect of continued flooding is causing several agencies to close.

Douglas County’s Lake Tahoe schools will be closed on Monday, according to Superintendent Teri White.

In-service training scheduled for Carson Valley schools has been cancelled. White said only essential personnel will be called in if necessary.

Douglas County spokeswoman Melissa Blosser said the county has asked nonessential employees to stay home.

Gov. Brian Sandoval ordered that nonessential state employees affected by the weather should remain home.

Both Western Nevada College and the University of Nevada, Reno, are closed.

According to Liberty Utilities, 2,700 Lake Tahoe homes from Heavenly to Al Tahoe are without power due to a blown breaker at the South Tahoe substation, Troubleman on site and power estimated to return by 9:30 p.m.