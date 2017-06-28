High water, campers compete for Topaz Lake spots | RecordCourier.com

Campers planning a stopover at Topaz Lake will be competing with high water for a spot.

The lake has risen more than 14 feet since May 24, closing out all the primitive campsites.

That leaves the 50 improved sites open, including 15 with hook-ups.

And flows are expected to continue to ne high on the West Walker River, which feeds the lake.

The lake's camping area is already half full, so operators are suggesting anyone seeking a site get there early.

Campers have been turned away the last two weekends.

The day use area is open, but is expected to be crowded.

The park is operated by Douglas County, but the lake belongs to the Walker River Irrigation District.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the West Walker near Coleville, just upstream from Topaz Lake.

"On the West Walker River, elevated flows will continue through the weekend, but these flows will decrease early next week as temperatures cool back to near normal," forecasters said.