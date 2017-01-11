High call volume prompts plea from county | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas County 911 and nonemergency center is experiencing a high call volume this morning.

If you have life threatening emergency, call 911, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Between the blizzard at Lake Tahoe and a variety of calls in the Valley, dispatchers are overwhelmed.

Douglas officials are asking people with a non-emergency to call 782-5126. Callers may be placed on hold, but the communications operators will return to you.

If you have a non-emergency and related to the flood, such as reporting flood related damage, you may dial 783-6404 or 782-9099.