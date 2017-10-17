‘Heavenly Holiday Faire’ set for Nov. 4

Find that special gift or new holiday item at the 2017 "Heavenly Holiday Faire" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 4 at the Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

This year marks more than 30 years that the United Methodist Women have handcrafted gifts, decorations and baked goodies for a holiday craft fair to support their local, national and international service projects and missions.

Youngsters will love the Kid's Market and Storytime with Santa. Have Lunch for only $5 including bread, salad and coffee or tea. Sodas or bottled water are available for $1.

A special feature this year is a raffle for an exquisite 29 piece, free-standing, Lace-Embroidery Christmas Village with 10 buildings: town hall, toy store, church, school, quilt shop, fire station, bakery, cottage, Victorian house and post office.

The entire Village is valued at more than $1,000.

Raffle tickets are $2 each and are already available.

When the tickets are gone, no more will be sold so get your tickets early.

The pieces were made on a Babyloc embroidery machine by church member Jodi Bingham. Several of the buildings contain amazing detail and will be a beautiful addition to your Holidays.

"The Heavenly Holiday Faire will have something for the whole family: Handcrafted Gifts, Ornaments, Jewelry, Holiday Décor, Home-baked Goodies and a Kid's Market with Santa," said co-chairs, Sharon Calvert and Ann Santos.

All proceeds will support local, national and international charities like City of Refuge, Family Support Council, Austin House, Suicide Prevention Network, Kids & Horses, Partnership for Community Resources, Carson Valley Food Closet, National Wounded Warrior Center, UMCOR and Heifer International,

For more information, 775-782-4600 or stop by the Carson Valley United Methodist Church after Sunday church services to get your raffle tickets for the Lace-Embroidery Village or contact Rhonda Sack, rlsack45@gmail.com for raffle tickets.