Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations.

Oct. 20

Maverik Gas Station

Delicatessen

1651 Highway 88

Minden

Score: 91

The internal temperature of the chopped/diced meat in the container under the prep table was measured at 50+ degrees F. Discard immediately.

Soiled wiping cloths were scattered on equipment, the floor and other unacceptable surfaces in the kitchen area. Store soiled wiping cloths in the soiled laundry basket; use wiping cloths from a sanitizer solution only.

The hood vent, the exhaust port and all surfaces of the under side of the hood over the prep area in the kitchen. Clean and sanitize as soon as possible and maintain in a clean and sanitary condition.

Cardboard cup holders were observed being stored on soiled equipment surfaces.

The drain under the service sink in the kitchen was extremely soiled with mold growth and was extremely malodorous. Clean and sanitize as soon as possible.

Oct. 20

Maverik Gas Station

Market

1651 Highway 88

Minden

Score: 98

All four dumpster lids were left open at the time of the inspection. Close lids when not in use.

The dumpster pad behind the enclosure was significantly soiled with a buildup of trash, dirt, and leaves. Clean on a frequency that ensures a clean and sanitary condition.

The bullpen pad behind the brick wall enclosure was significantly soiled with a buildup of trash, dirt, and leaves. Clean on a frequency that ensures a clean and sanitary condition.

Oct. 23

Gene Scarselli Elementary School

School Kitchen

699 Long Valley Way

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Oct. 23

Holiday Inn Express Minden

Restaurant

1659 Highway 88

Minden

Score: 100

Oct. 24

Philadelphia Restaurant & Sandwich Co.

Restaurant

1281 Kimmerling Rd. #11

Gardnerville

Score: 97

Significant ice buildup in upright reach-in freezer; in addition, this freezer requires cleaning and sanitizing on a more frequent basis.

Knife used in kitchen was observed being stored between the prep table and equipment. Store knives used in food preparation on a clean sanitary surface when not in use.

Floors and wall covering are not properly cleaned. Clean and sanitize flood areas behind equipment on a frequency that ensures that the surfaces are maintained in a clean and sanitary condition.

Oct. 24

Philadelphia Restaurant & Sandwich Co.

Caterer

1281 Kimmerling Rd. #11

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Oct. 25

Burger King

Restaurant

1325 Highway 395 South

Gardnerville

Score: 97

An employee's hair is not effectively restrained

Annual 2017 Health License is not posted conspicuously for customer viewing