Health Inspections
October 24, 2017
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Oct. 12
Fatburger
Restaurant
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Recommended Stories For You
Score: 100
Tahoe Italian Kitchen
Restaurant
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 97
Food items were not properly labeled.
The refrigeration unit that is located in the back kitchen is not holding proper temperatures for safety. The operator is currently having issues resolved.
Oct. 16
Harumi Sushi
Restaurant
212 Elk Point Road
# 208
Zephyr Cove
Score: 95
The operator did not have pH strips available for testing and one batch of sushi rice had a pH above 4.6. Item was discarded for safety.
Oct. 18
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Snack Bar/Concession
Starbucks-Snack Bar
15 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 99
Employees must utilize test strips when preparing sanitation solutions to ensure adequate pathogen destruction.