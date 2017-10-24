Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Oct. 12

Fatburger

Restaurant

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Tahoe Italian Kitchen

Restaurant

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 97

Food items were not properly labeled.

The refrigeration unit that is located in the back kitchen is not holding proper temperatures for safety. The operator is currently having issues resolved.

Oct. 16

Harumi Sushi

Restaurant

212 Elk Point Road

# 208

Zephyr Cove

Score: 95

The operator did not have pH strips available for testing and one batch of sushi rice had a pH above 4.6. Item was discarded for safety.

Oct. 18

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Snack Bar/Concession

Starbucks-Snack Bar

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 99

Employees must utilize test strips when preparing sanitation solutions to ensure adequate pathogen destruction.