Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations.

Oct. 2

Crazy Good

Doughnuts and Pies

Caterer

152 Highway 50 #3

Stateline

Score: 100

Genoa Country Store

Delicatessen

2299 Main Street

Genoa

Score: 81

Employee making ready to eat sandwiches did not was hands prior to handling PHF foods nor prior to putting on disposable gloves.

There was no measurable chlorine sanitizer in the wiping cloth sanitizer bucket.

Employee making ready to eat sandwiches did not have a hat or other means of constraining long hair; employees did not have a beard net covering very long full beard.

A block of raw wood was observed being used to prop up one leg of the stainless steel table used to store the slicer on.

Tape was observed on the water tube for the scoop container at the ice cream machine. The tape was being used to hold the water tube to the machine.

A temporary repair was in use at the drain line; the drain water was captured in a cup. Guide drain water to area in cooler completely away from food items and repair as soon as possible.

The light shield covers over the kitchen work spaces were soiled with dirt/dust and insects.

The fan vents on the wall were soiled.

Employees making potentially hazardous foods (ready to eat sandwiches) could not provide proof of current valid food handler card. Obtain food handler card within two weeks.

Genoa Country Store

Bar

2299 Main Street

Genoa

Score: 100

Genoa Country Store

Market

2299 Main Street

Genoa

Score: 97

The inside food container points of the ice machine was severely soiled with large quantities of biofilm. Empty each machine, clean and sanitize thoroughly prior to re-use. Clean and sanitize on a frequency that maintains the machines in a clean and sanitary condition.

Trash, garbage and clutter were observed in the rea area of the facility. This is a repeat violation from the previous inspection report.

Unless designed for cleaning in place, surfaces which come into contact with food must be accessible fro cleaning and inspection.

Oct. 4

Genoa Country Store

Delicatessen

2299 Main Street

Genoa

Score: 100

Genoa Country Store

Markey

2299 Main Street

Genoa

Score: 100

The Pink House, INC

Restaurant

193 Genoa Lane

Genoa

Score: 100

The Pink House, INC

Bar

193 Genoa Lane

Genoa

Score: 100

The Pink House, INC

Caterer

193 Genoa Lane

Genoa

Score: 100

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant, Employees cafeteria

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 94

This facility does not meet the minimum requirements for the availability of hand sinks for proper employees hand washing protocols. One additional hand sink must be installed to meet the minimum requirement pursuant to NAC 446, hand sinks must be within 25 feet from food preparation areas.

Sanitation buckets were not prepared for the food service line.

Employee utilized the wrong test strip for the sanitation solution.

Employees shall maintain a high degree of personal cleanliness and conform to good hygienic practices while working in the food establishment. Employees may consume food only in areas designated for that purpose.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bakery

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 95

This facility does not have enough hand sinks to meet the hand washing requirements that are stipulated in NAC 446. Two additional hand sinks must be installed in the baking facility to meet the minimum requirements. The sink must be installed within 60 days.

Employees shall maintain a high degree of personal cleanliness and conform to good hygienic practices while working in the food establishment. Employees may consume food only in areas designated for that purpose.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Warehouse

15 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Oct. 5

Grill Next Door

Restaurant

1302 Langely Drive #3

Gardnerville

Score: 68

One moldy lemon was observed with three other lemons in a box inside the reach-in cooler kitchen.

No hot water was available at the handwashing sink.

Food temperatures measured at the prep table were between 46 and 47 degrees Fahrenheit.

A box of paint cans was observed stored next to the pp dispenser and the upright freezer in the kitchen.

A container of hamburger patties were observed uncovered on the bottom shelf of the reach-in Atosta cooler.

The handle of the flour scoop inside the bucket of flour was on and in the flour product.

The grill, deep fat fryer, stove and other equipment under the grill hood were extremely solid with buildup of dirt/grease/ grime.

The label on the mechanical dishwasher front was severely peeling off the machine face.

Raw wood blocks were being used to prop up on leg of the Traulsen storage cooler (not used for cooling)

The caulking is peeling, separated and soiled.

The bleach solution in the wiping cloth storage buckets was measured at 400+ppm.

The hoses from the pop dispensed box on the rack are extremely soiled with a buildup of biofilm/grime.

The interior of the ice machine has an extreme buildup of biofilm on the food contact surfaces of the ;piece of equipment.

The cutting boards require cleaning/scrubbing possible replacement as they are deeply soiled and have cuts and gouges.

Dripping grease was observed on the underside of the baffles over the grill.

Soiled food contianers were observed throughout the facility.

Wire hanging from the box over the handwashing sink/3-compartment sink drain board was moderately soiled with a buildup of dust and dirt.

The cabinet below the True reach-in cooler was very soiled.

The Puritan sink sanitizing dispenser unit and the dispenser tubes were very soiled.

Soiled equipment was observed to be stored on rack, shelving and cabinets throughout the kitchen.

There were no handles on the hot water tap at the handwashing sink and the prep sink across from it.

The handwashing sink and the attached equipment( including the paper towel dispenser) require deep cleaning on a frequency that maintains the floors in a clean and sanitary condition.

Floor ties under the grilling/frying equipment have broken/missing/soiled tiles.

Gaps were observed on the wall/ceiling junctures in the kitchen over the storage racking.

Mold was observed on the wall next to the prep sink and mechanical dishwasher.

The coving at the wall/floor juncture by the True Reach-in was pulled away from the wall.

The premises were not maintained free of litter, unnecessary articles and cleaning maintenance equipment are not properly stored.

The facility was litter with wiping cloths used for storage, on the floor, in cabinets/storage areas, etc.

Owner unsure as to expiration date of Certified Food Manager Certificate.

Public Health License is not posted for the general public.

Oct. 6

DST Coffee

Restaurant, Coffee House

1411 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Tramway Markey LLC

Market

235 Tramway Drive

Stateline

Score: 100

Oct. 10

Tahoe Cakes by Grace

Bakery

152 B Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Oct. 11

Fox & Hound Restaurant

Restaurant

237 Tramway

Stateline

Score: 100

Fox & Hound Restaurant

Caterer

237 Tramway

Stateline

Score: 100

Fox & Hound Restaurant

Bar

237 Tramway

Stateline

Score: 100

Fox & Hound Restaurant

Barbecue, BBQ Smoker

237 Tramway

Stateline

Score: 100