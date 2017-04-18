Health Inspections | RecordCourier.com

Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

April 6

Carson Valley Inn

Restaurant, Coffee Bar

1627 US Hwy 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Restaurant,

Katie's Restaurant

1627 US Hwy 395 N

Minden

Score: 91

Meat and meat products on the service line wire were monitored at the audit at a temperature less than the required 135 degrees for greater than three hours.

Raw eggs used on the service line were monitored at the audit at a temperature greater than the required 41 degree Fahrenheit for greater than 4 hours.

A cardboard box of frozen items was observed stored on top of uncovered containers of food in the line reach-in-cooler.

Wiping cloths were not store in sanitizer solution when not in use and further, were used for food equipment, utensil and container storage surfaces.

The pop dispenser near the service line was moderately soiled with a buildup of old food product and dirt.

The non-food contact surface of the smoothie machine was moderately soiled.

Carson Valley Inn

Restaurant, cafeteria

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Service bar

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Restaurant,

CV Steakhouse

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 97

A significant buildup of biofilm was observed on the food contact surfaces of the ice machine.

The NAU Moving Air Kitchen equipment was very soiled.

Carson Valley Inn

Restaurant, CV

Steakhouse bar

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 99

Old plastic bags were used to support the broken wall dispenser of sanitizer.

Carson Valley Inn

Main bar

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Picon Room bar

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Support Kitchen

1627 US Hwy 395 N

Minden

Score: 97

A plastic bag was used to hold the sanitizer equipment to the wall.

Cloth wiping towels were used to store food containers, utensils and equipment.

The wall/floor juncture covering the walk-in banquet bar cooler was pulled away from the wall, making cleaning and sanitizing impossible.

Carson Valley Inn

Portable Bar #1

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Portable Bar #2

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Portable Bar #3

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

Carson Valley Inn

Warehouse loading dock

1627 Highway 395 N

Minden

Score: 100

April 10

Sharkey's Casino

Restaurant

1440 Highway 395 N

Gardnerville

Score: 84

Clean cutting equipment (knives, etc.) were observed being stored in homemade sheaths made of cardboard and duct tape. Use sheaths made of smooth, cleanable materials.

The cloth sheath housing all chef equipment was extremely soiled.

Observed no handwashing activities while inspecting the kitchen. Employees brought over cardboard lard boxes and returned to cooler, touched soiled power equipment to whip potatoes, and lifted container onto the prep surface and moved potatoes to a clean container, put a lid on it, and labeled it. This was all done without washing hands.

An employee's personal bag was stored on a prep table that had breads and rolls stored on it.

Towels were observed in many areas being used to store food, equipment and utensils, including cutting boards.

The table mixer and the food slicer were extremely soiled, including the mixer housing above the bowl and the slicer near the top of the blade.

Soiled pans were stored in the oven next to clean pans.

A dirty power drill was stored in tub with clean and sanitary wire whips.

No employee could produce a current food handler's card.

Sharkey's Casino

Bar

1440 Highway 395 N

Gardnerville

Score: 100