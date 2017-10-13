Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Sept. 18

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar No. 1

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar No. 2

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar No. 3

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar No. 4

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar No. 5

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar No. 6

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar No. 7

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Portable Bar #8

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Minden Meat & Deli

Restaurant

1595 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 99

The floor in the washer and dryer alcove is significantly soiled and requires cleaning and sanitizing. Perform the cleaning and sanitizing on a frequency that maintains the floor in a clean and sanitary condition.

Minden Meat & Deli

Bar

1595 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 100

Minden Meat & Deli

Market for Meat

1595 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 100

Minden Meat & Deli

Caterer

1595 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 100

Sept. 19

Julio's Restaurant

Restaurant

1328 Highway

395 No. 303

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Julio's Restaurant

Caterer

1328 Highway

395 No. 303

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Julio's Restaurant

Bar

1328 Highway

395 No. 303

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Whittell High School

School Kitchen

240 Warrior Way

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100

Sept. 20

MontBleu Resort

Casino & Spa

Bar; craft beer bar

55 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Sept. 22

DART

Beverage Center

Market; Liquor Store

148 Highway 50

Stateline

Score:100

DART

Beverage Center

Tasting Bar

148 Highway 50

Stateline

Score:100

Sept. 25

Hallelujah Toffee

Retail food processor;

seasonal candy maker

1343 Centerville Lane

Gardnerville

Score: 100

St. Gall Pastoral

Community Center

Support Kitchen

1343 Centerville Lane

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Sept. 26

Mott Canyon

Tavern & Grill

Restaurant

259 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 100

Mott Canyon

Tavern & Grill

Bar

259 Kingsbury Grade

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Restaurant;

Portable Bar/food unit

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Banquet kitchen

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Hotel & Casino Caterer

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Harvey's Lake Tahoe

Player's Bar

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Hard Rock Cafe

Warehouse

18 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Sept. 27

Pizza Factory

Restaurant

1758 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 100

Dotty's No. 71

Restaurant

27 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 93

The three-compartment sink is not being utilized properly.

The dishwasher was not functioning properly.

Sliced lettuce was rotten and without a date label.

The cutting boards are badly worn and pitted.

Dotty's No. 71

Bar

27 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

CVS Pharmacy No. 7683

31 Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 98

Floors are not clean

The establishment or property is littered.

Sept. 28

Shoreline

Adventure Center

Market

193 Kahle Drive

Stateline

Score: 100

DST Coffee

Restaurant; Coffee House

1411 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Sept. 29

Dollar Tree No. 5613

Retail Grocery

212 Elks point Road

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100