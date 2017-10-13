Health Inspections
October 13, 2017
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Sept. 18
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar No. 1
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar No. 2
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar No. 3
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar No. 4
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar No. 5
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar No. 6
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar No. 7
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Portable Bar #8
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Minden Meat & Deli
Restaurant
1595 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 99
The floor in the washer and dryer alcove is significantly soiled and requires cleaning and sanitizing. Perform the cleaning and sanitizing on a frequency that maintains the floor in a clean and sanitary condition.
Minden Meat & Deli
Bar
1595 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 100
Minden Meat & Deli
Market for Meat
1595 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 100
Minden Meat & Deli
Caterer
1595 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 100
Sept. 19
Julio's Restaurant
Restaurant
1328 Highway
395 No. 303
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Julio's Restaurant
Caterer
1328 Highway
395 No. 303
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Julio's Restaurant
Bar
1328 Highway
395 No. 303
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Whittell High School
School Kitchen
240 Warrior Way
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100
Sept. 20
MontBleu Resort
Casino & Spa
Bar; craft beer bar
55 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Sept. 22
DART
Beverage Center
Market; Liquor Store
148 Highway 50
Stateline
Score:100
DART
Beverage Center
Tasting Bar
148 Highway 50
Stateline
Score:100
Sept. 25
Hallelujah Toffee
Retail food processor;
seasonal candy maker
1343 Centerville Lane
Gardnerville
Score: 100
St. Gall Pastoral
Community Center
Support Kitchen
1343 Centerville Lane
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Sept. 26
Mott Canyon
Tavern & Grill
Restaurant
259 Kingsbury Grade
Stateline
Score: 100
Mott Canyon
Tavern & Grill
Bar
259 Kingsbury Grade
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Restaurant;
Portable Bar/food unit
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Banquet kitchen
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Hotel & Casino Caterer
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Harvey's Lake Tahoe
Player's Bar
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Hard Rock Cafe
Warehouse
18 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Sept. 27
Pizza Factory
Restaurant
1758 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 100
Dotty's No. 71
Restaurant
27 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 93
The three-compartment sink is not being utilized properly.
The dishwasher was not functioning properly.
Sliced lettuce was rotten and without a date label.
The cutting boards are badly worn and pitted.
Dotty's No. 71
Bar
27 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
CVS Pharmacy No. 7683
31 Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 98
Floors are not clean
The establishment or property is littered.
Sept. 28
Shoreline
Adventure Center
Market
193 Kahle Drive
Stateline
Score: 100
DST Coffee
Restaurant; Coffee House
1411 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Sept. 29
Dollar Tree No. 5613
Retail Grocery
212 Elks point Road
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100