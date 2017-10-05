Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Sept. 11

The Lazy Hog

Catering Truck

919 Mica Dr.

Carson City

Score: 100

Sept. 11

JM Discount Liquor

Packaged Liquor

1294 Kimmerling Rd.

Gardnerville

Score: 96

The fan guards and the back vent on the overhead air conditioning unit in the walk-in cooler was significantly soiled with a build up of dust and dirt.

There was no paper toweling observed in the rest room.

The sink and toilet fixtures were significantly soiled.

Sept. 11

Nevada Nosh Food Truck

Mobile Food Vehicle

2811 S. Carson St.

Carson City

Score: 100

Sept. 12

Carson Valley Country Club

Restaurant

1029 Riverview Dr.

Gardnerville

Score: 96

Wipe Cloths were observed being used to soak up condensate in the Superior reach-in in the kitchen; they were removed when asked.

The following list of food contact equipment were soiled:

Can opener and blade;

Meat slicer;

Knives and knife scabbord;

Vac Master;

Food contact surfaces of the mechanical ice machine.

The hood vent, vent baffles and attached equipment were observed with a significant buildup of grease/oil.

Sept. 12

Carson Valley Country Club

Bar

1029 Riverview Dr.

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Sept. 12

PJ's Liquor

Liquor store

1276 Kimmerling Rd.

Gardnerville

Score: 98

A significant buildup of biofilm was observed on all food contact equipment inside ice machine in the back of the house.

Sept. 13

Golden Gate Petroleum of Nevada

Snack Bar/Concession

1485 Grant Ave.

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Sept. 13

Golden Gate Petroleum of Nevada

Market

1485 Grant Ave.

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

Event Center Bar

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

Banquet Bar

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

Event Center Kitchen

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

The Turn

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

The Grill Bar

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

Happy Cart #1

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

Happy Cart #2

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 100

Sept. 14

Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course

The Grill

1 Genoa Lakes Dr.

Genoa

Score: 82

Mechanical dishwasher not dispensing chlorine-based sanitizer into the machine.

Sept. 15

MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa

Service Bar

55 U.S. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Sept. 15

MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa

Banquets Convention Center

55 U.S. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Sept. 15

MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa

Cafe Del Soul

55 U.S. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 100

Sept. 15

MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa

Del Soul Bar

55 U.S. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 95

The hand sink did not have functioning towel dispenser.