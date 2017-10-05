Health Inspections
October 5, 2017
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Sept. 11
The Lazy Hog
Catering Truck
919 Mica Dr.
Carson City
Recommended Stories For You
Score: 100
Sept. 11
JM Discount Liquor
Packaged Liquor
1294 Kimmerling Rd.
Gardnerville
Score: 96
The fan guards and the back vent on the overhead air conditioning unit in the walk-in cooler was significantly soiled with a build up of dust and dirt.
There was no paper toweling observed in the rest room.
The sink and toilet fixtures were significantly soiled.
Sept. 11
Nevada Nosh Food Truck
Mobile Food Vehicle
2811 S. Carson St.
Carson City
Score: 100
Sept. 12
Carson Valley Country Club
Restaurant
1029 Riverview Dr.
Gardnerville
Score: 96
Wipe Cloths were observed being used to soak up condensate in the Superior reach-in in the kitchen; they were removed when asked.
The following list of food contact equipment were soiled:
Can opener and blade;
Meat slicer;
Knives and knife scabbord;
Vac Master;
Food contact surfaces of the mechanical ice machine.
The hood vent, vent baffles and attached equipment were observed with a significant buildup of grease/oil.
Sept. 12
Carson Valley Country Club
Bar
1029 Riverview Dr.
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Sept. 12
PJ's Liquor
Liquor store
1276 Kimmerling Rd.
Gardnerville
Score: 98
A significant buildup of biofilm was observed on all food contact equipment inside ice machine in the back of the house.
Sept. 13
Golden Gate Petroleum of Nevada
Snack Bar/Concession
1485 Grant Ave.
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Sept. 13
Golden Gate Petroleum of Nevada
Market
1485 Grant Ave.
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
Event Center Bar
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
Banquet Bar
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
Event Center Kitchen
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
The Turn
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
The Grill Bar
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
Happy Cart #1
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
Happy Cart #2
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 100
Sept. 14
Genoa Lakes Golf Course- Lakes Golf Course
The Grill
1 Genoa Lakes Dr.
Genoa
Score: 82
Mechanical dishwasher not dispensing chlorine-based sanitizer into the machine.
Sept. 15
MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa
Service Bar
55 U.S. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Sept. 15
MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa
Banquets Convention Center
55 U.S. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Sept. 15
MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa
Cafe Del Soul
55 U.S. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Sept. 15
MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa
Del Soul Bar
55 U.S. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 95
The hand sink did not have functioning towel dispenser.