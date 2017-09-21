Health Inspections
September 21, 2017
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Sept. 5
Hard Rock Hotel
and Casino
Restaurant; Oyster Bar
50 US Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 100
Italian Heart's Gourmet
Retail Food Producer
Pasta Sauces-Retail
1425 Industrial Way #C
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Sept. 6
Tahoe Hot Spot
Restaurant
177 US. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 90
The walk-in refrigerator is not keeping foods at safe temperatures. Temperatures reading was 50 degrees.
Food items are not labeled with dates.
Plates of cut vegetables were stacked on top of one another with no lids for protection.
Miscellaneous articles are not stored in an orderly manner; clutter and disarray prevents adequate cleaning.
Tahoe Hot Spot
Restaurant
177 US. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 94
No soap and towels at the hand washing station.
Sanitation bucket had sliced limes in the solution.
Sept. 7
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar; California bar
15 US. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 91
There was no soap and towels in one of the hand sinks. Another hand sink was obstructed with bottles.
The dishwasher was not producing at least 50 ppm of bleach solution for adequate pathogen destruction.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, Diamond Bar
15 US. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 95
This bar was closed during inspection.
The hand sink is not conveniently located for employees. No soap was available.
Harrah's Lake Tahoe
Bar, center service bar
15 US. Highway 50
Stateline
Score: 96
The large ice bin had lids that were wide open. The ice was openly exposed to the risk of cross contamination. Consumable ice must be protected and covered at all times. The drains near the ice bin shall not be used to dump mop water. Employees must use mop sinks for dumping dirty mop water. Employees must utilize clean and sanitized ice scoops to properly handle ice. Buckets or cups are not acceptable utensils for scooping ice for service.
Sept. 8
The Bean Bar
Restaurant
Breakfast & Lunch
212 Elks Point road #447
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100