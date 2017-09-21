Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Sept. 5

Hard Rock Hotel

and Casino

Restaurant; Oyster Bar

50 US Highway 50

Recommended Stories For You

Stateline

Score: 100

Italian Heart's Gourmet

Retail Food Producer

Pasta Sauces-Retail

1425 Industrial Way #C

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Sept. 6

Tahoe Hot Spot

Restaurant

177 US. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 90

The walk-in refrigerator is not keeping foods at safe temperatures. Temperatures reading was 50 degrees.

Food items are not labeled with dates.

Plates of cut vegetables were stacked on top of one another with no lids for protection.

Miscellaneous articles are not stored in an orderly manner; clutter and disarray prevents adequate cleaning.

Tahoe Hot Spot

Restaurant

177 US. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 94

No soap and towels at the hand washing station.

Sanitation bucket had sliced limes in the solution.

Sept. 7

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar; California bar

15 US. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 91

There was no soap and towels in one of the hand sinks. Another hand sink was obstructed with bottles.

The dishwasher was not producing at least 50 ppm of bleach solution for adequate pathogen destruction.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, Diamond Bar

15 US. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 95

This bar was closed during inspection.

The hand sink is not conveniently located for employees. No soap was available.

Harrah's Lake Tahoe

Bar, center service bar

15 US. Highway 50

Stateline

Score: 96

The large ice bin had lids that were wide open. The ice was openly exposed to the risk of cross contamination. Consumable ice must be protected and covered at all times. The drains near the ice bin shall not be used to dump mop water. Employees must use mop sinks for dumping dirty mop water. Employees must utilize clean and sanitized ice scoops to properly handle ice. Buckets or cups are not acceptable utensils for scooping ice for service.

Sept. 8

The Bean Bar

Restaurant

Breakfast & Lunch

212 Elks Point road #447

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100