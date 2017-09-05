Health Inspections
September 5, 2017
Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:
Aug. 17
Sanchez Ranch Meat
Company
Meat Market
1734 Highway 395 #B
Recommended Stories For You
Minden
Score: 100
Aug. 21
Diary Queen of Minden
Restaurant
1710 Highway 395
Minden
Score: 98
Very soiled food equipment stored on shelf system in the back of the house that is reserved for clean equipment and utensils.
The cutting board in the front of the house near the customer service area is soiled with buildup of old food materials; in addition it is moderately scarred.
Aug. 22
Sierra Nevada
Bioscience, LLC
Processing Plant for food
Nutritional supplements
2555 Business Parkway
Minden
Score: 100
Cafe Girasole
Restaurant
1483 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Cafe Girasole
Caterer
Abby-Jo's Catering
1483 Highway 395
Gardnerville
Score: 100
Casey's
Restaurant
212 Elks Point Road #101
Zephyr Cove
Score: 92
Raw chicken and beef were stored at temperatures ranging from 48-51 degrees Fahrenheit. The refrigeration unit that is installed underneath the stove is not functioning properly.
No sanitation bucket was prepared at the beginning of the shift.
The cutting boards are badly pitted and worn.
Aug. 23
Noemi's Pupuseria
Restaurant
1799 Ironwood Dr
Minden
Score: 100
Ridge Tahoe Resort
Hungry Bear
Restaurant
400 Ridge Club Drive
Stateline
Score: 91
Food items such as deli meat, breached vegetables, nacho cheese sauce, were store at temperatures above 46 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the refrigeration units had a leak.
All the cutting boards on the cook line are badly pitted and worn.
Employees had no sanitation buckets prepared at the beginning of the inspection.
Drain pipes extend into floor sinks with no air gaps.
Ridge Tahoe Resort
Ridge Club Deli
Snack bar/concession
400 Ridge Club Drive
Stateline
Score: 100
Aug. 24
Cottonwood Cottage
Restaurant
202 Genoa Lane
Genoa
Score: 100
Cottonwood Cottage
Caterer
202 Genoa Lane
Genoa
Score: 100
Cottonwood Cottage
Bar; Cottonwood Spirits
202 Genoa Lane
Genoa
Score: 100
Aug. 25
Yogurt Beach
Restaurant, Yogurt Shop
Jason Fairman
1330 Waterloo Lane
#102
Gardnerville
Score: 88
The 3-compartment sink and sanitizer bucket for wiping cloths had greater than 600 ppm of AC sanitizer dispensed in the bucket/sink. The automatic dispenser unity must be adjusted to between 200-300 ppm dispensed solution and monitored. Employees are not adequately trained to monitor thee solution.
There were no set up of sanitizer buckets for wiping cloth storage; employee not knowledgeable concerning proper set up and how to properly monitor the sanitizer strength.
The customer service front exit spout of the Passion Orange Guava dispenser was significantly soiled with biofilm.
Non-food contact surfaces of equipment of utensils are not clean: the inside surfaces of the Kelvinator freezer behind the customer service desk was used the previous day during a temporary event and was very soiled with old food products. Clean and sanitize after use.
All employees in the food service/processing sector working at Yogurt Beach in Douglas County must have a current valid Douglas County Food Handler Card.
Zephyr Cove Resort
Warehouse
760 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 100
Zephyr Cove Resort
Mobile Food Vehicle
Zephyr Cove stables
mobile unit
760 Highway 50
Zephyr Cove
Score: 84
The hand sink had no paper towels.
Flies are present in establishment
The sanitation bucket contained a combination of soap and bleach.
Lighting is inadequate. Lights are properly shielded or protected.