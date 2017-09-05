Carson City conducts health inspections for Douglas County. All scores are on a 100-point scale, with points deducted depending on the severity of violations:

Aug. 17

Sanchez Ranch Meat

Company

Meat Market

1734 Highway 395 #B

Recommended Stories For You

Minden

Score: 100

Aug. 21

Diary Queen of Minden

Restaurant

1710 Highway 395

Minden

Score: 98

Very soiled food equipment stored on shelf system in the back of the house that is reserved for clean equipment and utensils.

The cutting board in the front of the house near the customer service area is soiled with buildup of old food materials; in addition it is moderately scarred.

Aug. 22

Sierra Nevada

Bioscience, LLC

Processing Plant for food

Nutritional supplements

2555 Business Parkway

Minden

Score: 100

Cafe Girasole

Restaurant

1483 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Cafe Girasole

Caterer

Abby-Jo's Catering

1483 Highway 395

Gardnerville

Score: 100

Casey's

Restaurant

212 Elks Point Road #101

Zephyr Cove

Score: 92

Raw chicken and beef were stored at temperatures ranging from 48-51 degrees Fahrenheit. The refrigeration unit that is installed underneath the stove is not functioning properly.

No sanitation bucket was prepared at the beginning of the shift.

The cutting boards are badly pitted and worn.

Aug. 23

Noemi's Pupuseria

Restaurant

1799 Ironwood Dr

Minden

Score: 100

Ridge Tahoe Resort

Hungry Bear

Restaurant

400 Ridge Club Drive

Stateline

Score: 91

Food items such as deli meat, breached vegetables, nacho cheese sauce, were store at temperatures above 46 degrees Fahrenheit. One of the refrigeration units had a leak.

All the cutting boards on the cook line are badly pitted and worn.

Employees had no sanitation buckets prepared at the beginning of the inspection.

Drain pipes extend into floor sinks with no air gaps.

Ridge Tahoe Resort

Ridge Club Deli

Snack bar/concession

400 Ridge Club Drive

Stateline

Score: 100

Aug. 24

Cottonwood Cottage

Restaurant

202 Genoa Lane

Genoa

Score: 100

Cottonwood Cottage

Caterer

202 Genoa Lane

Genoa

Score: 100

Cottonwood Cottage

Bar; Cottonwood Spirits

202 Genoa Lane

Genoa

Score: 100

Aug. 25

Yogurt Beach

Restaurant, Yogurt Shop

Jason Fairman

1330 Waterloo Lane

#102

Gardnerville

Score: 88

The 3-compartment sink and sanitizer bucket for wiping cloths had greater than 600 ppm of AC sanitizer dispensed in the bucket/sink. The automatic dispenser unity must be adjusted to between 200-300 ppm dispensed solution and monitored. Employees are not adequately trained to monitor thee solution.

There were no set up of sanitizer buckets for wiping cloth storage; employee not knowledgeable concerning proper set up and how to properly monitor the sanitizer strength.

The customer service front exit spout of the Passion Orange Guava dispenser was significantly soiled with biofilm.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment of utensils are not clean: the inside surfaces of the Kelvinator freezer behind the customer service desk was used the previous day during a temporary event and was very soiled with old food products. Clean and sanitize after use.

All employees in the food service/processing sector working at Yogurt Beach in Douglas County must have a current valid Douglas County Food Handler Card.

Zephyr Cove Resort

Warehouse

760 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 100

Zephyr Cove Resort

Mobile Food Vehicle

Zephyr Cove stables

mobile unit

760 Highway 50

Zephyr Cove

Score: 84

The hand sink had no paper towels.

Flies are present in establishment

The sanitation bucket contained a combination of soap and bleach.

Lighting is inadequate. Lights are properly shielded or protected.