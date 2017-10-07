Haunted house at sheriff’s office starting Friday

Who will Frankenstein take to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office Haunted House? His ghoul friend, of course.

Members of the Sheriff's Office Honor Guard are hosting the haunted house during the weekends of Oct. 13-14, 20-21, and 27-28 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Personnel are creating and building a Haunted House and it will be open starting at 3-6 p.m. for the younger children, and 6-10 p.m. for those who like scary thrills. The cost is $5 for under the age of 18, $10 adults and $15 for an all-night pass. There are no costumes allowed in the DCSO Haunted House.

Ben and Amber Larimer from CoComoe's Q and Catering brought by bags of candy for the Haunted House for the children.

They also donated $500 to support the effort.

"This is the most caring community I have ever lived in, and I want to help the children have a great time," Ben Larimer said.