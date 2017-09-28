Harvest and Scarecrow Festival kicks off fall

It wouldn't be fall in the Carson Valley without the annual Scarecrow and Harvest Festival hosted by Main Street Gardens and East Fork Gallery.

Main Street Gardens and the East Fork Gallery are teaming together for the annual Fall Harvest Festival 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7 at Heritage Park and Heritage Park Garden.

Heritage Park Gardens will be celebrating its sixth annual Fall Harvest Festival with fun activities for the whole family.

Children receive a free raffle ticket upon arrival for a pumpkin drawing held every half hour. There will also be a Critters in the Corn game, a scavenger hunt, and ghost and pumpkin crafts to enjoy.

For the adults, there are the garden goodies (handmade garden crafts) and iris bulbs available, flower seeds and lavender for sachets to collect, a fall-themed setting for photo opportunities, and information about the gardens and gardening in this part of Nevada. And everyone loves a stroll in the labyrinth.

Hall's Honey will have a working bee hive under glass on display from 10-11:30 a.m. in the Children's Garden.

At the same time across the street at Heritage Park, East Fork Gallery will be hosting their annual Scarecrow Festival. This family event has become a favorite outdoor happening to start off the fall season.

Hats, braids, faces, straw and the entire kit needed to build a scarecrow is available for $15. Enjoy the Gardens and take home your own Scarecrow. Information, visit EastForkGallery.com.

Heritage Park Gardens is a project of Main Street Gardnerville in cooperation with the Town of Gardnerville. Information call 782-8027, visit MainStreetGardnerville.org, or email Info@MainStreetGardnerville.org.