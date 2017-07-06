Grillin’ and Chillin’ returns Saturday | RecordCourier.com

At least 20 Valley cooks will put their grillin' skills to the test during the fifth annual Grillin' and Chillin' BBQ & Blues Cookoff on Saturday.

The event takes place from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Minden Park, 1610 Esmeralda Ave.

The Family Support Council of Douglas County hosts the event and funds generated will be used for victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and families in crisis within the community.

While attendees walk the grills and vote for a favorite barbecue, local youth performers will entertain at the CVIC Hall and beer, wine and speciality drinks will be available for purchase. No outside food or drinks allowed.

Picnic tables will be available or spread out a blanket on the lawn.

"This is not an event to fundraise," said Family Support Council Executive Director Steve Decker. "It's an event for the community to come together and have fun during the summer."

Family Support Council of Douglas County has been serving residents for over 30 years. As a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, their mission is to provide education, prevention, and intervention services to support growth and development of healthy families.

They have a variety of confidential and free support, resources, referrals, and educational services and advocate for victims of violence and provide shelter for adult and child victims.

They also provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, or traumatic brain injuries. Emergency family resources are always free of charge. Information, 782-8692 or visit http://www.family-support.org