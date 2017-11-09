Grand jury no longer taking complaints

The Douglas County grand jury has reached a major milepost in its work, according to District Judge Tod Young.

"They are no longer taking new complaints and are continuing to work on the issues, which they have before them," Young said Tuesday.

No date has been set for the jury to conclude its deliberations and issue a report.

"I can't tell you when they will wrap up but I know that they have been discussing it," Young said.

When they were empaneled in January, estimates were the 17 grand jurors and 12 alternates would be in session for a year.

The grand jury has returned criminal indictments against three people during its term, so far.

All three cases involved sexual assaults on children.

Much of the grand jury's work, though, focuses on government operations, including investigating misconduct by public officers; the condition and management of the county jail; and matters affecting the health and welfare of the county.

Jurors have the power of subpoena, may compel testimony, and hear evidence in secret.

Among possible topics being investigated by the grand jury are the conduct of Douglas County Sewer District No. 1 and the theft of tires from the county motor pool.

County commissioners approved $100,000 to fund the grand jury's operations.

Grand jurors' expenses include jury fees, supplies, investigative costs, attorney's fees, travel expenses, court reporter fees, costs for transcribing documents requested by the jury and augmenting the county constable's budget for security costs.

It has been almost a decade since the last grand jury submitted its report.