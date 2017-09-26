Raising funds and having fun were the objectives of the second annual Eastern Sierra Kite Festival Saturday and Sunday in the Walker/Coleville area.

A variety of giant creature kites that measured up to 100 feet in length were displayed under ideal autumn conditions above the Antelope Valley Fire Department and Chichester Ranch field on Larson Lane. It was a show that literally lived up to the old adage — "Let's go fly a kite."

Mike North and John Khan, members of the Bay Area-based Berkeley Kite Wranglers — http://www.highlinekites.com/ — spoke enthusiastically about the octopus, manta rays, tropical fish, lobsters and other kites that were on display.

"You know what, I always tell people that our main objective is to put smiles on people's faces," said North, a resident of Concord, Calif. "That's what we're after, to make people happy."

Khan, who also lives in Concord, enjoyed the scenic Antelope Valley, which offered a view of fresh snowfall.

"It's so beautiful up here," he said. "We came last year and we're so happy to have been invited back. As long as we can get people to come out, we're happy."

The Northern Mono Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event included a craft faire, kite demos, contests and live music. Event organizer Debbie Bush said it served as a fund-raiser for the Antelope Valley Fire Department and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) as well as the Chamber's fish enhancement program.

Bush said the idea to start this event developed after she and her daughter, Jenna, attended the Morro Bay Kite Festival.

"It's a great opportunity for everybody to see some pretty amazing kites and enjoy a day with the family in the great outdoors," said Bush, who estimated that about 200 people attended on Saturday.

This is more than a hobby, Khan explained.

"It's a hobby we love to do and we love to see all the people come out and enjoy it as much as we do. And then they get to feel a part of the event. People ask, 'Is that your hobby?' And I tell them, it almost gets to be your obsession."