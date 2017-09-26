Gifford, Molina win at forensics opener

Lea Gifford took first-place in humorous interpretation for Douglas High School this past weekend during the Northern Nevada Forensics League 2017-18 season opening tournament in Elko.

Gifford, a junior who has twice qualified for national championship speech and debate competition, was one of six Douglas award winners Saturday and Sunday during a tournament hosted by Elko High School.

"Everyone performed to the best of their ability," Douglas coach Karen Heine said. "The competition was good and we learned a lot as a team. I'm proud of each and everyone of their performances."

Maya Wolery also took third-place in program oratorical interpretation and Tobin Schultz placed sixth in foreign extemporaneous speaking.

In debate, Willard Franklin and Schultz teamed to place third in public forum debate. Both are seniors.

In the novice division events, Perla Molina was awarded first-place in original oratory and freshman Camille Maalouf took second-place in humorous interpretation.

Fifteen Douglas students participated in the tournament, which was attended by teams representing 13 Northern Nevada high schools.

"It's not always about bringing home the trophy or medals," Heine said. "Life is just a journey and what we learn along the way is more important then the medals and honors and trophies."

The next stop on the league schedule is Oct. 14-15 at Wooster High School in Reno. The Northern Nevada District tournament will be held April 6-8 at a site still to be determined.