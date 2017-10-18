Geologists offer tour of Carson Valley

Geoscientists from the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology will explain the geology of the Carson Valley on Saturday in celebration of Earth Science Week 2017.

Major stops on this field trip will include the following:

A 1 million-year-old cinder cone volcano

Evidence of ancient rivers flowing from central Nevada to the Pacific Ocean before the Basin and Range of Nevada dropped down because of faulting

Recently active earthquake faults

Geothermal springs

The 2014 Hot Spring Mountain flood and debris flows

Trip leaders Seth Dee, Bridget Ayling, and Chris Henry will be available to answer your questions about geology and identify a variety of rocks.

NBMG coordinates annual geology field trips for the public during, or near, Earth Science Week. NBMG has been an active participant in Earth Science Week since it began in 1998.

To sign up or for more information visit http://www.nbmg.unr.edu/ScienceEducation/EarthScienceWeek/index.html